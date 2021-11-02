Corn dryer fire in Kiel; 12+ departments assisted in firefight

article

Firefighters from more than a dozen fire departments battled a corn dryer fire at the Country Visions Co-op in Kiel, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Arriving crews immediately deployed hose lines and began suppression efforts. Due to the height of the dryer, Kiel and New Holstein ladder trucks were deployed.

Fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours. The cause is under investigation. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance Service were assisted on scene by Ada Fire, Chilton Fire, Cleveland Fire, Collins Fire, Elkhart Lake Fire, Kiel Police Department, Kiel Street Department, Kiel Utilities, Elkhart Lake Fire, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, New Holstein Fire, New Holstein First Responders, St. Anna Fire, and St Nazianz Fire.

