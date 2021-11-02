Expand / Collapse search

Corn dryer fire in Kiel; 12+ departments assisted in firefight

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Corn dryer fire at Country Visions Co-op in Kiel, Wis. article

Corn dryer fire at Country Visions Co-op in Kiel, Wis.

KIEL, Wis. - Firefighters from more than a dozen fire departments battled a corn dryer fire at the Country Visions Co-op in Kiel, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Arriving crews immediately deployed hose lines and began suppression efforts. Due to the height of the dryer, Kiel and New Holstein ladder trucks were deployed. 

Fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours. The cause is under investigation. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Corn dryer fire at Country Visions Co-op in Kiel, Wis.

Corn dryer fire at Country Visions Co-op in Kiel, Wis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance Service were assisted on scene by Ada Fire, Chilton Fire, Cleveland Fire, Collins Fire, Elkhart Lake Fire, Kiel Police Department, Kiel Street Department, Kiel Utilities, Elkhart Lake Fire, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, New Holstein Fire, New Holstein First Responders, St. Anna Fire, and St Nazianz Fire.

Sheboygan teen killed, suspect sought: 'A danger to the public'
article

Sheboygan teen killed, suspect sought: 'A danger to the public'

A 16-year-old is shot and killed in broad daylight just steps away from Sheboygan's City Hall. Police say the suspect is another teen – and they have clear evidence of his identity.

Season's 1st snowfall; northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
article

Season's 1st snowfall; northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

The first snow for many is falling across northern Wisconsin and Michigan as lake effect snow ramps up along the shore of Lake Superior.

Waukesha Monkey Joe's arrest video goes viral

Video of a woman arrested outside Monkey Joe's in Waukesha has gone viral on social media, but police say there's more to the story than what's been shared.


 