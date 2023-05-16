'Cop on a Rooftop' May 19; benefitting Special Olympics

There will be an extra large police presence at Dunkin’ Donuts stores across Wisconsin on Friday, May 19. Officers will sit on rooftops to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Everyone making a donation will receive a free donut. Those who make a donation of $10 or greater will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee!

Dunkin’s Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $490,000 dollars for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Visit one of 66 participating locations on May 19.