Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; Search and Rescue 1000 Island Airboats takes prize

The Brief Marion-based Search and Rescue 1000 Island Airboats won the 10th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin on Thursday. The search and rescue vessels are designed for harsh winter rescue missions. The contest showcases Wisconsin’s $73 billion manufacturing industry.



The winner of the 10th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest was announced on Thursday, Oct. 23.

What we know:

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), along with Johnson Financial Group, announced this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is the Search and Rescue 1000 Island Airboats, manufactured by 1000 Island Airboats in Marion. The airboat was crowned the winner at WMC’s annual Business Day event on Thursday in Madison.

Nearly 150 products were nominated for the contest this year, representing the breadth and diversity of the state’s manufacturing industry. After an initial popular vote round and a bracket-style tournament known as "Manufacturing Madness," four finalists competed to ultimately take home the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin trophy.

What they're saying:

"Congratulations to 1000 Island Airboats on their hard-earned victory," WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer said in a statement. "For us, this contest goes beyond crowning a champion each year. The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest showcases the strength of our manufacturers – the jobs they create, the investments they make in their communities, the impact they have on our economy, and of course the cool products they manufacture. This year’s nominees and finalists demonstrate these contributions, and we’re proud to have 1000 Island Airboats represent the excellence of Wisconsin manufacturing."

The trophy was produced by two Wisconsin manufacturers: EK in Fall River and EFCO Finishing Corporation in Menomonee Falls.

"Thank you to the exceptional men and women who continue to drive Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry forward - the innovators, builders, and problem solvers shaping our state’s future each day," said Johnson Financial Group President & CEO Jim Popp. "We’re also grateful to WMC for its ongoing commitment to celebrating the strength and resilience of Wisconsin manufacturers. Congratulations to 1000 Island Airboats and all this year’s nominees - your leadership and ingenuity are keeping Wisconsin at the forefront of American manufacturing excellence."

Courtesy of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce

The Marion-based 1000 Island Search and Rescue Airboats are especially designed for winter conditions. Utilized by municipalities and federal agencies to rescue individuals that are lost or in precarious winter conditions, the airboats can effortlessly transition from open water to ice and back again in heated comfort.

"The lives of our customers—and the people they’re rescuing where no one else can reach—depend on the work we do every day" shared the 1000 Island Airboat Team. "Whether it's a small volunteer department or the U.S. Coast Guard, we're honored they place that level of trust in us."

Dig deeper:

The contest, celebrating its 10th year, draws attention to Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry. The industry contributes over $73 billion to the state’s economy, accounting for just under 20 percent of the GDP, and employs nearly one in six Wisconsin workers.

WMC said it was the first organization to host a "coolest thing made" contest. Now, 25 other states have similar competitions hosted by manufacturing, commerce, or chamber associations.

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin culminates each October, in celebration of Manufacturing Month.