Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest; Top 4 finalists announced

The Brief Four products were named finalists in the 10th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The nominees include an airboat, a seating system, soy sauce and rescue tools. Voting runs Oct. 16–23, with the winner announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison.



The top 4 products in the 10th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

What we know:

The competition, by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group, showcases the state’s $73 billion manufacturing industry and career opportunities.

The top 4 include:

Search and Rescue 1000 Island Airboat (1000 Island Airboats in Marion)

Comfort Custom Seating System (Permobil in New Berlin)

Seed: Kikkoman Soy Sauce (Kikkoman Foods, Inc. in Walworth)

Extrication Tools (TNT Rescue Systems in Hartland)

This year, nearly 150 products were nominated for the competition.

The backstory:

Since the contest’s inception, over a thousand products representing a wide array of industries have been nominated. Winning products have included beverage dispensers, firetrucks, cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, robotic carts, rifles, and even kringle.

The final round of voting to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. Individuals can vote once per day, per email address, until noon on Oct. 23.

The winner will be crowned at WMC’s Business Day event in Madison that same day.

For more information, visit www.madeinwis.com.