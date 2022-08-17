Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year

article

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."

Any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin qualifies for the contest, and nominations will be accepted starting on Aug. 17 at madeinwis.com.

Last year alone, more than 150 products were nominated and over 200,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Products have included cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, rifles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, snow blowers and much, much more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nominations will be accepted from Aug. 17 through Sept. 9. Following the nomination period, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round.

The ultimate winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.