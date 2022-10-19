Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Electric fire truck crowned 2022 winner

article

The 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was revealed on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) annual Business Day in Madison event. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Fire Truck from Appleton was officially crowned the 2022 winner.

Nearly 150 products were nominated in 2022. Products competed in a popular vote round and three bracket-style rounds. The overall contest amassed over 150,000 votes to determine the Electric Fire Truck as the top product. Each year, the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is announced in October, celebrated as Manufacturing Month in Wisconsin.

Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, is the largest fire apparatus company in the world. Their Volterra pumper is the first zero-emission electric fire truck in service in North America.

The truck was developed to provide the environmental benefits fire departments requested such as reducing emissions, minimizing fuel, and producing less noise without having to compromise on the leading-edge operational performance, functionality, and safety attributes fire departments expected from their fire truck.