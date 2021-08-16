Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Annual contest back for 6th year

article

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Monday, Aug. 16 that the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is back for a sixth straight year. The annual competition aims to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry – and ultimately determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

A news release says any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin can qualify for the contest, and nominations will be accepted starting now at madeinwis.com.

Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 3. Following the nomination period, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round.

The breakdown

Aug. 16 to Sept. 3 – Nominations Accepted

Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 – Popular Vote to Determine the Field of 16

Sept. 22 – Announce the Top 16

Sept. 23 to Sept. 28 – 1st Round of the Bracket

Sept. 29 – Announce the Top 8

Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 – 2nd Round of the Bracket

Oct. 6 – Announce Top 4

Oct. 7 to Oct. 14 – Final Round

Oct. 14 – Winner Announced

In 2020, roughly 150 products were nominated and more than 125,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Products have ranged from motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, rifles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, snow blowers and much, much more.

Products that move onto the next rounds will be announced via a live stream video. The ultimate winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day event in Pewaukee, which will be held on Oct. 14.