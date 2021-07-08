Cool off with cucumber sandwiches; recipe from The Cooking Mom
MILWAUKEE - The weather has been steamy for much of the summer so far. Why not cool off with a crisp appetizer? Amy Hanten, The Cooking Mom, shows you how to whip up some cucumber sandwiches.
Recipe
Ingredients:
1 loaf (8 ounces) party rye bread
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon milk
1 envelope Good Seasons Italian dressing
1 to 2 English cucumbers, sliced thin
A few tablespoons chopped fresh dill
Directions:
Use a mixer to beat together cream cheese, dressing mix and milk. Spread on bread and top with sliced cucumbers. Sprinkle top with dill.
Notes:
You can also use white or whole wheat bread. Just remove crusts and cut on an angle to make 4 triangles.
