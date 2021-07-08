Cool off with cucumber sandwiches; recipe from The Cooking Mom

The weather has been steamy for much of the summer so far. Why not cool off with a crisp appetizer? Amy Hanten, The Cooking Mom, shows you how to whip up some cucumber sandwiches.

Recipe

Ingredients:

1 loaf (8 ounces) party rye bread

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon milk

1 envelope Good Seasons Italian dressing

1 to 2 English cucumbers, sliced thin

A few tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Directions:

Use a mixer to beat together cream cheese, dressing mix and milk. Spread on bread and top with sliced cucumbers. Sprinkle top with dill.

Notes:

You can also use white or whole wheat bread. Just remove crusts and cut on an angle to make 4 triangles.