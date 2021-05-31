Cooking out? Rupena's Fine Foods has you covered

For more than 95 years Rupena's Fine Foods has been a family-fun full-service grocery with strong ties to the community and some great food. FOX6's Evan Peterson is getting a behind-the-scenes look at what makes this neighborhood grocer so special.

About Rupena's Fine Foods (website)

Rupena's Fine Foods seeks to find the finest, best quality ingredients available in the market. We care for all of our customers, and maintain strictest quality standards. Food brings us all together, and we want everyone in Milwaukee to experience this feeling of togetherness over our delicious food. Come by our store to find something special for your pantry or grill.

Treat yourself to the finest meats available. At Rupena’s Fine Foods in West Allis, WI, you'll find select cuts of your favorite meats such as 100% Angus beef, fresh lamb, delicious pork and a variety of seafood and fish.

If you are looking for the best take home prime rib, stuffed pork chops, whole beef tenderloin, rump roasts or more, look no further than Rupena's! For your convenience, check out our Cooking Instructions for some of our traditional favorite meats!

We take pride in delivering only the highest quality meats in Milwaukee -- hand selected and trimmed right on the premises. Our butchers will customize your order or you can simply choose one of our tasty selections right from our large display.