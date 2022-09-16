Expand / Collapse search

Cooking Mom: Tasty apple recipe for your next game day party

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Check out The Cooking Mom's Apple Pecan Coleslaw

Why not bring apples into the fold for your next game day party? The Cooking Mom shows you how.

MILWAUKEE - Fall is right around the corner – and that means apple season is upon us. Amy Hanten, The Cooking Mom, joined the WakeUp News team from home with a tasty apple recipe perfect for any tailgate or game day party.

Apple Pecan Coleslaw

Ingredients

1 medium cabbage, shredded or a 1 pound bag coleslaw mix
2 apples, cored and diced
1 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1/4 to 1/2 cup toasted pecans (optional)
1/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons red onion, finely diced
3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Directions

In a big bowl, whisk together the sugar and vinegar. Next, whisk in the mayonnaise and a little salt and pepper. Toss in the remaining ingredients. Refrigerate at least a few hours before serving.