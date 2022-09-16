Cooking Mom: Tasty apple recipe for your next game day party
MILWAUKEE - Fall is right around the corner – and that means apple season is upon us. Amy Hanten, The Cooking Mom, joined the WakeUp News team from home with a tasty apple recipe perfect for any tailgate or game day party.
Apple Pecan Coleslaw
Ingredients
1 medium cabbage, shredded or a 1 pound bag coleslaw mix
2 apples, cored and diced
1 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1/4 to 1/2 cup toasted pecans (optional)
1/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons red onion, finely diced
3 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley
Directions
In a big bowl, whisk together the sugar and vinegar. Next, whisk in the mayonnaise and a little salt and pepper. Toss in the remaining ingredients. Refrigerate at least a few hours before serving.