Expand / Collapse search

Cook up a classic appetizer -- bacon-wrapped water chestnuts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts

The Cooking Mom shares her recipe.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to cook up a classic appetizer -- bacon-wrapped water chestnuts. 

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound sliced bacon
  • 1 can whole water chestnuts
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • Plain wooden toothpicks

Directions:

Place water chestnuts in a small bowl, cover with soy sauce, and let soak for a few minutes. Remove and wrap chestnuts with one piece of bacon and secure with toothpicks. Place in baking dish.

Top each with brown sugar and pour the remaining soy sauce in the bowl over the top.

Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 15 to 25 minutes or until the bacon gets crisp