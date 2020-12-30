The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to cook up a classic appetizer -- bacon-wrapped water chestnuts.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound sliced bacon

1 can whole water chestnuts

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup to 1/2 cup brown sugar

Plain wooden toothpicks

Directions:

Place water chestnuts in a small bowl, cover with soy sauce, and let soak for a few minutes. Remove and wrap chestnuts with one piece of bacon and secure with toothpicks. Place in baking dish.

Top each with brown sugar and pour the remaining soy sauce in the bowl over the top.

Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 15 to 25 minutes or until the bacon gets crisp