Contact 6 helps viewers save nearly $22,000 in June

The Brief Contact 6 helped FOX6 viewers save nearly $22,000 in June, resolving 19 cases. Sisters in Milwaukee spent more than two months trying to activate a debit card. A Waukesha woman saved nearly $1,673 on a windshield replacement through Contact 6.



Every month, Contact 6 works hard for consumers who feel cast aside and neglected. In June, the team helped resolve 19 cases.

Social Security

The backstory:

Sisters Tamala Montgomery and Leola Beasley in Milwaukee spent more than two months trying to activate Beasley's debit card.

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"We pressed every button on (the phone) to receive an answer from a human, and it was just horrific," Montgomery said. "We couldn't get nobody."

Without the card, Beasley couldn't access her Social Security benefits or pay her rent.

"It was really stressful, depressing, and sad," Beasley said. "But then, you all made a smile come back on my face,"

Once the sisters decided to write to Contact 6, our producer, Annette, arranged a direct phone call with the bank.

"They saw that money was stuck, and then they released it," Beasley said.

Viewers save nearly $22K

By the numbers:

The $2,000 that Beasley could finally access is among the $21,872.60 that FOX6 viewers said Contact 6 helped them save in June. Working behind the camera, the consumer segment got refunds for online purchases, cellphone charges, and more.

The consumer team helped a Franksville man get a pier repaired after it shifted and buckled, saving him about $1,500. Thanks to Contact 6, a St. Francis woman also got a $1,100 refund for a driveway repair that left an even bigger mess behind.

Halfway through the year, Contact 6 has already helped consumers save about $335,000.

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What they're saying:

Kathy Hartman, of Waukesha, brought her car to a glass repair company to fix a minor chip in the windshield.

"When (the company) did the repair, they actually ended up cracking my windshield way more," Hartman said.

Hartman's extended warranty didn't cover a full windshield replacement. Insurance told her she'd pay a $500 deductible. She asked the business to cover the cost of the repair. It refused until hearing from Contact 6.

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"Because you guys carry a lot of weight, it was very clear that this customer support person from the corporate headquarters had no desire for this to go any further," Hartman said.

Within two weeks, her windshield was replaced, saving Hartman nearly $1,673.

What's next:

If you have a consumer complaint and are wondering if Contact 6 can help, file an online complaint form.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.