Contact 6 helps resolve storm damage claim, surpasses $500K in 2023

Since the summer, Christina Brockhaus in Jackson has weathered two storms. The first, with hail and wind. The second, with her insurance adjusters.

Brockhaus says hail damaged her shingles, siding and gutters. She brought in multiple contractors for estimates who said she needed a total tear-off and re-roof. All the contractors’ estimates were around the same price.

Then, Brockhaus turned to her insurance provider for coverage. She’d been a customer for 12 years and had never filed a claim.

"It turned into a debacle," said Brockhaus.

Brockhaus says she had a difficult time reaching her claims adjuster. The company eventually denied her claim, stating there was no physical damage. Brockhaus asked for a second look and says she was denied, again.

Adding to her frustration, she could see and hear other roofs being replaced in her neighborhood. Neighbors said their insurance covered the work in-full.

"I was so mad and that’s when I came home and I wrote a letter to you guys," said Brockhaus.

Christina Brockhaus

Contact 6 wrote to the insurer on Brockhaus’ behalf. Within 12 hours, she got a call from managers at the company.

"Apologizing profusely for the way the claim was being handled," said Brockhaus.

Within five days, Brockhaus said her insurance agreed to replace her roof. Within two weeks, the roof was installed.

"(Contact 6) saved me about $25,000," said Brockhaus.

Christina Brockhaus

Brockhaus’s case helped Contact 6 reach a major milestone in 2023. Her savings is among the more than $500,000 that FOX6 News viewers say the consumer segment helped them save this year.

She’s not Contact 6’s only case involving insurers failing to cover storm damage this year.

The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) says if a storm hits your home:

Notify your insurance company immediately

Don’t throw out any damaged property

Make a list of damaged items

Take photographs

Keep receipts

"Document everything," added Brockhaus. "Use all the Post-it notes that you have. Don’t give up. Use your resources."

Consumers who have complaints about insurance coverage should take it to their company or agent first. If they’re still not satisfied, they can contact OCI. They can also try filing a complaint with Contact 6.