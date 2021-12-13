Contact 6 helps resolve warranty, appliance problems in November

Have a problem with a stove, refrigerator or washing machine that you think is too minor to bring to the attention of Contact 6? It’s probably not.

Contact 6 helps our viewers get repairs, refunds and replacements for appliances every month, and November was no exception. FOX6’s consumer segment helped our viewers save $46,589.31.

Robin Literski’s basement freezer was on the fritz when she wrote to Contact 6. The freezer was less than one year old but kept thawing out. After months of working with the manufacturer to repair the appliance, Robin says she was exhausted by the back-and-forth.

"Losing the food. Having to constantly run for ice. Constantly having to put everything in the coolers. It just took a lot out of us," said Literski. "I saw your ad for Contact 6, and I was like, ‘You know, what? I’m just gonna try.’"

Literski credits Contact 6 with helping her get the company’s attention and reopen communication. Literski was later sent a replacement freezer valued at $900. She was also sent $100 for lost food.

"It’s still comforting to know that finally, someone did something. Someone took care of it," said Literski.

Among the refunds that Contact 6 helped its viewers secure in November: nearly $1,000 for a new stove, $280 for unused tickets to a Chris Stapleton concert and $1,800 for a daybed that wasn’t delivered.

Daniel DeMeulenaere wrote to Contact 6 about a warranty problem. The warranty company couldn’t find an in-network contractor to repair his bathroom fan.

"The day you sent them an email, I received a phone call from the manager," said DeMeulenaere. "I thought, ‘Wow, this is fantastic.’"

DeMeulenaere was sent a $375 check to cover the cost of repairs.

"I’m surprised, and I admire you for your very prompt and ethical service," DeMeulenaere told Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs.

By the end of November, Contact 6 helped viewers save nearly $413,000 in 2021. That’s an increase of 157% over Contact 6’s cashback total in 2020.

Many of Contact 6’s complaints are about customer service issues with large companies. To find out if Contact 6 can reach out to a business on your behalf, simply fill out a complaint form.