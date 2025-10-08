Contact 6 helps people save $87,000 in September 2025

The Brief Consumers say FOX6's consumer segment helped them save more than $87,000 in September. Among those resolutions, Contact 6 helped a man get a medical bill waived. A Kewaskum man got a fraudulent charge removed from his bank account. So far in 2025, people credit Contact 6 with helping them save more than $450,000.



They tried calling customer service for months. When they didn't get results, they wrote to Contact 6.

Medical billing issue

What we know:

Tom Drehfal got a terrible sense of deja vu every time the same bill arrived in the mail.

The bill was for a physical therapy appointment. Drehfal says his insurance never submitted the claim to his insurance.

Tom Drehfal

Drehfal says he called the hospital system and was repeatedly told the bill would be "taken care of."

"Then I get notice that says "you're overdue," said Drehfal. "Then, I get a collection notice."

Drehfal says the bill was actually called back from collections twice. The third time he got a bill stating it was his "final notice," he wrote to Contact 6.

"It was a probably a week afterward that (the hospital) called me," said Drehfal.

Tom Drehfal

Drehfal says his bill was waived. It had been more than a year since his appointment.

Contact 6's big month

By the numbers:

Drehfals $1,199 in savings are among the $87,553.38 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in September.

Working behind the scenes, the Contact 6 associate producer helped a Milwaukee woman get $600 in erroneous tollway charges waived. She also got a Slinger woman $1,895 in in-store credit for a new sectional with cushions that went flat.

Thanks to Contact 6, one public employee's student loans were also forgiven, after her payment count stopped updating corrently.

Fraudulent charge

What we know:

Jim Wright in Kewaskum says he spent months trying to remove a fraudulent charge from his bank account.

Jim Wright

"It was for a virtual reality headset, which I have nothing to do with, nor do I want anything to do with," said Wright.

Wright says his appeal of the charge was denied.

"I said, "Well, I'm not paying for it," said Wright.

Jim Wright

After Contact 6 reached out to the bank of Jim's behalf, it waived the charge of $323.

"I can't thank you enough," said Wright.

Need help?

What you can do:

Contact 6 has helped consumer save more than $450,000 in 2025. To find out if Contact 6 can help you, file a complaint form.