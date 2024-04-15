Contact 6 helps consumers save $21,000 in March 2024

Whether it’s a trip overseas or a trip to urgent care, consumers are getting refunds through Contact 6.

Two years ago, Barb Borden in Nekoosa went on a re-booked cruise to Spain, Portugal and Belgium, thanks to FOX6. Borden was originally booked to sail in the Baltic Sea, but wanted off the cruise after Russia invaded Ukraine. Contact 6 helped Borden to switch to another European cruise.

"It was very unsettling in [the Baltic Sea]," said Borden. "We would not have gotten our money back, were it not for Contact 6."

Today, Borden is planning a separate trip to England. Last month, she learned a hotel she’d booked had closed. Her travel booking website said it wouldn’t refund her money.

"I was surprised that, yet, again, here we were,’ said Borden. "I didn’t know if Contact 6 would help me again."

Contact 6 wrote to the company on Borden’s behalf. She says within a week, she got a full refund.

"Contact 6 is a game-changer, honestly," said Borden.

The $635 that Borden saved are among the $21,218.33 that FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them save in March.

Working off-camera, the Contact 6 associate producer, Annette, helped a Wauwatosa man get $400 in compensation for repairs to his two-year-old roof and gutters that he said were bent and leaking.

Contact 6 also helped a woman track down two wedding dresses at a Kenosha dry cleaner, after she was told that staff couldn’t locate them.

Jessica Ann got a bill for a trip to urgent care a year and a half after her visit. When she called the hospital, she says she was told they "couldn’t legally charge" her since it was past its billing cycle. Then, she got four more bills. Every time, the West Bend woman says she called the hospital system and was reassured it was a mistake.

"The fifth time, all of a sudden, I got escalated. I’m talking to this lady and she says, "I’m gonna send you to collections," recalled Jessica Ann. "I honestly didn’t feel like I had any options."

She filled out an online complaint form with Contact 6 and says the hospital waived the $297 charge.

"You guys were wonderful," said Jessica Ann. "Literally, within one to two hours, I received this phone call with this wonderful lady from corporate headquarters."

Contact 6 helped to resolve a range of problems in March, from getting new refrigerator delivered, to a furnace repair, to getting a home security system rewired. To find out if Contact 6 may be able to help you, file a complaint form.