Contact 6 helps consumers save $32,582.66 in July

Consumer disputes can be frustrating and time-consuming, whether it’s a medical billing error, a warranty dispute or a broken appliance. These are the kinds of issues Contact 6 helps with every day.

When a range of health problems left Dorothy Schulz unable to climb the stairs in her West Allis home, there was only one option if she wanted to stay.

"The doctor said ‘how about getting a chair lift instead of moving out of the house?’" said Schulz.

Dorothy Schulz

Schulz says her health insurance approved the installation of a chair lift in advance, but when she sent the insurer the receipt as instructed, she was told it was not covered.

"They said ‘we’re not paying you.’ I said ‘I don’t understand I have a paper here saying that you approved it,’" said Schulz.

Schulz appealed multiple times over 15 months and was denied. Then, she wrote a letter to Contact 6.

Our Contact 6 case manager wrote to Schulz’s insurance company on her behalf. Soon after, Schulz got a call. She was told coverage had been approved.

"[The insurer] said it was misfiled," said Schulz. "After 3 days I received a check for 47-hundred plus dollars."

Schulz’s resolution is among the $32,582.66 that Contact 6 helped FOX6 viewers save in July.

Contact 6 helped Bob Ostermann in Oostburg get $1,000 back for lumpy carpet installed in his basement. He used the money to buy new carpet.

"I honestly didn’t think I was ever going to get a dime back," said Ostermann. ‘Without Contact 6, I know I would not have gotten a thing back.’

Bob Ostermann

Among the issues that Contact 6 helped our viewers fix in July: a phone billing error, a broken refrigerator and a patio needing repair. Contact 6 got refunds for tollway charges and planet tickets. We even helped track down a vacuum cleaner left at a repair shop that closed.

Justin Jacob

Justin Jacob of Racine wrote to Contact 6 after his truck’s engine gave out and needed expensive repairs. Jacob had learned his factory warranty expired just five days before it occurred.