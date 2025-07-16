Contact 6 helps consumers save $34,000 in June 2025

The Brief Wisconsin consumers say Contact 6 helped to resolve 17 cases in June 2025. Their reported total savings are $34,175.36. A Campbellsport man says he got a refund of $530 from a locksmith after he was left with no handle and a locked garage door. A Glendale man got a $761 refund for a deposit on hearing aids that weren't meeting his expectations.



People turn to Contact 6 for all kinds of problems. June was no exception.

The Locksmith

What we know:

When Kevin Kleinhans called a locksmith to replace a handle on his garage door, he never thought the door would end up in worse shape. Kleinhans says the locksmith's new lift handle didn't fit.

"He was adamant about getting this (lock handle) in there," Kleinhans told Contact 6. "Once it went in, he realized the holes are too small."

Kleinhans says the locksmith never replaced the handle. He says the locksmith charged $530 after fixing one door at the house. After the man left, Kleinhans discovered he was locked out of his garage.

"I ended up kicking on the door for a while," said Kleinhans.

The Campbellsport man says he spent about three weeks asking the business to make it right. Then, he wrote to Contact 6.

"They did wonders for me. Really helped me out a lot," said Kleinhans.

After hearing from the Contact 6 associate producer, the business sent another locksmith to finish the job at no cost. It also sent Kleinhans a full refund.

June savings

By the numbers:

Kleinhans' refund is among the $34,175.36 that Wisconsin consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in June. In Kenosha, the consumer segment helped an 83-year-old woman restart her Social Security payments after the agency mistakenly declared her "deceased."

Contact 6 assisted a Glendale woman with getting years of tollway fees and fines dismissed. The vehicle had a license plate almost identical to her own.

Hearing aid problems

What we know:

In Waukesha, the segment helped Gary Bauer get a refund for hearing aids that weren't meeting his expectations.

"We never got to the point where I couldn't just enjoy a TV show or having a conversation without having to constantly adjust them," said Bauer.

The company advertises "30 days risk free," but Bauer still lost his deposit when he returned the hearing aids.

"You're charging me $800 and I'm walking away with nothing," said Bauer. "How is that fair?"

Bauer wrote to Contact 6 and got a $761 refund.

"That never would have happened without the involvement of Contact 6," said Bauer.

Need help?

What you can do:

Consumers say Contact 6 helped them to resolve 17 cases in June. Those cases involved a life insurance company, home contractor, fitness center and more. To find out if Contact 6 can help you, file a complaint form. https://www.fox6now.com/news/submit-a-contact-6-inquiry