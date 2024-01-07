Contact 6 helps consumers save a record $676,000 in 2023

When people ask Contact 6 for help, it’s not always about the money. It’s about ending frustration and, in some cases, easing heartache.

Michelle Zettl’s son, David, had a job he loved as a line chef when he died in October.

"My son was 35 years old," said Zettl. "Completely unexpected."

Zettl learned that her son’s final earnings went into a mobile bank account. The East Troy woman wanted to put that money toward funeral costs and sent the mobile banking provider its requested documentation.

For weeks, Zettl says she got conflicting answers about why her son’s money was held up.

"That’s when I reached out to you guys and said, "I need help," said Zettl.

Contact 6 emailed the company on Zettl’s behalf. She says one week later, she got a check for David’s money.

"You’re not supposed to bury your kids," said Zettl. "You also shouldn’t be going through this at the same time."

Contact 6 knows that relief comes in many forms. Zettl’s check represented something bigger. She’s not alone.

The $800 Zettl received are among the $75,090.04 that FOX6 viewers say Contact 6 helped them save in December.

In 2023, Wisconsin consumers say Contact 6 helped them save $676,132,64. It’s Contact 6’s largest cashback total since the segment began 51 years ago.

Behind the scenes, the Contact 6 associate producer, Annette, helped two people get refunds for checks they said were stolen and cashed. One check was for $650 and the other for $2,300. Annette helped a Mayville woman resolve a $38,500 medical bill, and helped a Brookfield woman get $1,000 after she said an ATM failed to dispense her money.

Staci Schoenrock in Palmyra wanted relief after months without a working washing machine.

"Every time I would call, they would tell me, "we’re expediting it," said Schoenrock. "It kind of became this weekly call to find out what was going on."

Schoenrock’s complaint is one of several about warranty services filed with Contact 6 last year.

"If the [service] couldn’t fix it, you know, in the contract it says they replace it," said Schoenrock.

After Contact 6 reached out to the warranty provider. Schoenrock says she got an $800 check. She used the money to buy a new washing machine.

"I had an answer, finally," said Schoenrock.

In all, Contact 6 helped to resolve 293 cases in 2023. To find out if the consumer segment may be able to help you, file a complaint form.