Construction update; Zoo Interchange North Leg Project continues
As the summer continues – so do the updates to area road construction. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the changes.
- The Zoo Interchange North Leg Project continues to work on the new I-41 South lanes and eyes a late fall completion which includes the opening I-41 North/South to 4 lanes in each direction from Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street as well as the reopening of the North Avenue ramps to/from I-41
- The Burleigh Street entrance ramp to I-41 South is scheduled to open in mid to late September, with a 3-week closure of the I-41 North exit to Burleigh Street scheduled in October, for drainage and paving work
- Along I-43, the newly constructed Katherine Drive entrance ramp to I-43 North and the County Line Road entrance ramp to I-43 South reopened this morning, with the remainder of the County Line Road ramps scheduled to open in the coming weeks
- A northbound I-43 traffic shift will take place next week, between the UPRR and Good Hope Road, with northbound traffic being shifted to the west creating bi-directional traffic in the southbound lanes.
- During State Fair, lanes and ramps near the Fair will not be impacted by our projects, so you can stick to your trusted routes.
- If you're headed to the Fair visit the WisDOT booth where staff will be on hand to answer questions about current and upcoming projects, including I-94 East/West.