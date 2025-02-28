Traffic changes; upcoming closures that could impact your commute

Construction is picking up as the weather warms up – and closures are already underway. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the latest construction that could impact your commute.

I-43 Brown to Capitol Project

Traffic Impacts Beginning overnight on Monday, March 3:

Keefe Avenue/Atkinson Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound is scheduled to close to traffic through early summer.

I-43 northbound exit ramp to Capitol Drive eastbound is scheduled to close to traffic through early summer.

The I-43 southbound ramps at Locust Street are scheduled to close to traffic through early summer.

Traffic Impacts Beginning Tuesday, March 4:

Traffic on I-43 northbound between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive will be reduced to two lanes, through early summer, while crews work to construct an auxiliary lane between ramps.

I-41 Rehabilitation Project

WisDOT is slated to begin rehabilitation of I-41, from Burleigh Street to Silver Spring Drive, in Milwaukee County. Work will include freeway resurfacing, pavement rehabilitation, auxiliary lane construction, structure improvements and noise walls.

Traffic Impacts Beginning week of March 3:

Overnight lane and ramp closures on I-41 northbound and southbound between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive

Traffic Impacts Beginning late March:

Long-term right lane closures on I-41 northbound and southbound between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive

Long-term full closure of North Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 northbound

I-894 Project

Traffic impacts beginning week of March 17:

Ramps at one interchange at a time are expected to close for approximately 1-2 weeks each and will include the ramps at Forest Home Ave, 76th Street, 60th Street, and the eastbound exit to Loomis Road.

Motorists can find more information about the projects and sign up for updates on the 511wi.gov construction projects page.