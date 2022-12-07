'Connecting MKE,' downtown Milwaukee 2040 plan

Imagine Milwaukee with more public spaces, bigger sidewalks, thinner streets and more activity. Those are just some of the goals in a plan outlining the future of downtown.

Organizers invited the public to comment Wednesday.

City leaders last changed this plan in 2010, and you've likely heard of at least one example of success. The plan called for more investment around the then-Bradley Center, and the Deer District is now thriving. It's why city development and downtown leaders are trying again with the public's help.

On a cloudy day in Milwaukee, easels, renderings and ideas told the story of brighter days ahead where public spaces and connectivity are higher priorities downtown.

"The thing we heard time and time again was, ‘I want downtown to be more walkable, more accessible, the streets to be safer and designed for people,’" said Sam Leichtling, city planning manager.

The Department of City Development and Downtown Business Improvement district put opinions to paper, visualizing the changes Milwaukeeans want to see. It's called "Connecting MKE," the downtown plan, and it's full of goals to be met by 2040.

"It's really important for people to feel like downtown is accessible to them, that this is their downtown, and that together, we can reap all the prosperity and benefits," said Beth Weirick, Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District.

Those benefits include growing downtown, redesigning streets and investing more in public spaces all to promote diversity and inclusion.

What if Water Street had a bus lane, tree canopy and wider sidewalks? Could MacArthur Square be re-purposed with pickleball, volleyball and futsal courts?

"I think it's really important to make changes, and I'm glad it feels like Milwaukee is interested in moving in a different direction," said Luke Zeigler.

Zeigler, who lives and works in Milwaukee, said he's open to it all, especially efforts to make it easier for everyone to move around the city.

"If we want to make the city more accessible to people who don't have cars, and more environmentally friendly, as well, it's really important to have that core," said Zeigler.

Of course, these are just ideas. They'd need public and private support, but Weirick said having a plan can help attract investment. Since 2010, she said investors have spent $4.5 billion downtown. She's hopeful that will happen again this time around.