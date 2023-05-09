CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit free from June 4 thru Sept. 30

article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Tuesday, May 9 free rides on the soon-to-launch CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit line thanks to an exclusive sponsorship with Umo Mobility.

Officials say everyone, from Wisconsin Center trade show attendees, festival-goers, Marquette students to MRMC patients, employees, visitors and more, can ride CONNECT 1 free from June 4 through Sept. 30.

Umo Mobility powers MCTS’s new fare collection system, WisGo. Umo’s sponsorship encourages riders to try the state’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line and underscore’s Umo’s commitment to regional mobility.

MCTS officials say they chose the Umo platform because it allows for an equitable payment option called fare capping, supports 45 languages, and offers information about multiple modes of transit. Hop riders, Bublr bike renters, and pedestrians can plan their rides using the Umo mobile app.

A news release says MCTS CONNECT 1 is expected to increase overall transit ridership in the corridor. Ridership will be fueled by employers, tourism, learning institutions, and medical systems within the half-mile station area around the route.

Another BRT route is currently under evaluation for the North-South Corridor along 27th Street in Milwaukee. Learn more at mkenorthsouth.com.