Congressman Steil vists Wind Lake statue amid push 'to rename Muskego Post Office after Col. Heg'

In a push to honor a hero of the Civil War, Congressman Bryan Steil was in Wind Lake Monday, Aug. 3 to view the statue of Colonel Hans Christian Heg.

Heg was an immigrant who was also the highest-ranking Wisconsin officer killed in the Civil War.

Congressman Steil is pushing for the Muskego Post Office to be named after Colonel Heg.

"I'm also really proud that I introduced a bill to rename the Muskego Post Office after Col. Hans Christian Heg," said Steil. "I think it's a good way to remind people of the history of the work that he did on our behalf to create a more perfect union."

There are actually three known statues of Heg.

Advertisement

The first was built in madison in 1926, the second, in Wind Lake in 1928 and the third in Heg's hometown in Norway.