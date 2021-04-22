Bill looks to end labeling of plant-based products as 'milk'

Four members of Congress from dairy-producing states again introduced legislation Thursday, April 22 to prevent the labeling of products from nuts, seeds and plants as milk, saying it's misleading to consumers.

The bipartisan bill, which has 33 co-sponsors in the U.S. House, calls on the Food and Drug Administration to enforce its regulations that define milk and cream and stop the labeling of plant-based products as milk, yogurt or cheese.

"Only milk comes from a cow — not an almond or coconut or any other fruit or vegetable," said Idaho U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, a Republican, in a statement. He said he's been sounding the alarm for years to the FDA for accurate labeling in the dairy industry.

"Dairy farmers, already struggling to survive, are facing a growing threat due to the misleading practice of marketing plant-based products as milk and dairy products," said Vermont U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, a Republican, and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, reintroduced the legislation along with Welch and Simpson.

An email was sent to the FDA seeking comment. A message was also sent to the Soyfoods Association of North America.

