Confections For Any Occasion in Theresa reopens after fire

Confections For Any Occasion
Brian Kramp is with the owner who has re-opened and continues to make sweet treats that are better than ever before.
Back in April, a fire broke out in the lower level of Confections For Any Occasion, damaging the business that’s been a staple in Theresa for more than 20 years.
Brian Kramp is with the owner who has re-opened and continues to make sweet treats that are better than ever before.
Local chocolatier honored
Brian Kramp is in Theresa at Confections For Any Occasion where the owner has had to overcome some major adversities.
Wide selection of sweet treats
Brian Kramp is in Theresa seeing how they’ve mastered the art of making chocolate.
Hosting an open house
Brian Kramp is seeing why a short drive to Theresa may mean tasting some sweet treats.
Old-fashioned downtown candy store
Brian Kramp is with the owner who recently reopened after a fire nearly closed the business for good.
Making chocolate
Brian Kramp is in their kitchen in Theresa making chocolate at one of Wisconsin’s best sweet shops.