Concoctions MKE: Slush and slime parties with specialty drinks

There's a bar on Brady called Concoctions MKE that offers drinks for the whole family.

Concoctions MKE has everything you need when it comes to specialty drinks, from cold drinks like Lava Flow and Treasure Island to hot drinks like Butter Cookie Chocolate.

In addition to specialty drinks, Concoctions MKE offers slush and slime parties for kids, as well as Jell-O shots, mixology classes, and cocktail classes.

Concoctions MKE is located at 1316 East Brady Street. If you want more information on the business, go to concoctionsmke.net.