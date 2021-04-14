Concerns over (not so) flushable wipes

Now that we’re past the pandemic-induced anxiety over toilet paper, there might be a lingering problem in your bathroom: flushable wipes.

As the name suggests, they do indeed flush, but after they leave your toilet bowl, problems can sometimes arise.

Consumer Reports explains what can happen to these wipes and offers a spalike solution to clean your bum without them.

They might say "flushable" or "septic safe," but any type of wipe can wreak havoc on sewer and septic systems.

They don’t break down like toilet paper does.

Advertisement

But for folks that prefer that fresh and clean feeling you get from wipes, there’s another way …

Bidets are having their moment. Consumer Reports says the initial cost of a bidet seat might be a little steep but worth it.

Wipes are certainly cheaper than getting a bidet, but some of the plumbers CR spoke to said wipes are prone to clogs, even the flushable ones.

Bidet seats are different from a freestanding bidet. A bidet seat attaches to an existing toilet and uses clean water from your toilet’s supply line and electricity to produce a stream of warm water.

Many manufacturers tout them as an easier cleaning experience than wiping.

So you might end up saving some money and reducing paper waste, too.

Many come standard with an adjustable nozzle, a heated seat, and adjustable water temperature—all operated by a remote or a control panel.

And if you’re reasonably handy, most can be installed as a DIY project.

CR recently asked more than two dozen bidet seat owners to share some very honest feedback about their experiences.

Many of them liked the $600 Brondell Swash 1000 and gave it top scores for installation, usability, water temperature and pressure, and stream angle adjustments.

There are also basic seats that don’t use electricity. But no electricity means no warm water.

Think about how a cold spray would feel down under.

Some nonelectric seats can attach to your hot water line, so it’s always a good idea to check.

Nonetheless, many happy bidet users gave the $90 Tushy Classic top scores for installation, water pressure, and usability, even without the warm water.

Installing one of these bidet seat attachments requires a little plumbing.

And in some cases, you may need an electrician if you don’t have an electric outlet close by.

Check out the how-to video for more tips on installing a bidet seat in your bathroom by clicking HERE.