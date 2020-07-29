'Complex decisions:' UWM, MPS, MATC leaders meet, discuss pandemic reopening plans

Some of Milwaukee's top school officials sat in for a roundtable discussion about back-to-school plans on Wednesday, July 29.

Heading out of summer break, students have a call that is becoming more and more common.

"As the school year approaches, I have mixed feelings," said high school student Maleak Taylor. "I think returning to school is a good idea because virtual school, virtual learning is okay, but classroom instruction 101 is more helpful."

Going back to school is going to be more stressful than it has ever been this fall.

"So my question for the education leaders would be if students are able to seek the help that they would need," Yazmin Cruz, a UW-Milwaukee student, said.

At Wednesday's discussion, hosted by the Milwaukee Urban League, the are's three biggest schools -- Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Area Technical College and UW-Milwaukee -- sat down to hash out their vision.

"Making a decision to reopen schools is not an easy decision during a pandemic," said Dr. Keith Posley, MPS superintendent. "We want to make sure, and ensure, the safety and health and wellbeing of all of our staff, students, our families."

Remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic

Each school has its own unique return plan, but they all incorporate different variations of remote learning and limits on face-to-face instruction.

"We've distributed, so far, 1,300 Chromebooks to students who needed them to continue their learning," Dr. Vicki Martin, MATC president, said.

One of the biggest challenges facing each institution, they said, is addressing the physical and mental toll the return will take on everyone.

"We've been involving a lot of people. These are complex decisions," UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone said. "There is nothing simple when you've got thousands of employees, and thousands of students. Each person has their own situation."

The group wants everyone to know -- they are all in this together.

School officials said they are also preparing for the potential of a worst-case scenario situation -- another state shutdown. Specifics of what such plans would look like have not yet been released.