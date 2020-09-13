Company developing 5-minute COVID-19 test partners with Wisconsin lab

Until a COVID-19 vaccine is readily available, the fight against it takes the form of virus testing.

There's a unique approach one company is taking in the search for answers, and it involves your mouth.

Todos Medical

"The virus requires several things in order for it to be able to replicate once it infects a cell," said Gerald Commissiong, CEO of Todos Medical.

Commissiong said his company has developed a test that tells you if you're infected with results in just 5 minutes.

"When you have this protease, it means that there is a virus of a coronavirus, that is replicating inside your body and is being excreted into the oral cavity," Commissiong said.

The test takes a simple sample from your mouth.

"So what you basically do is a cheek swab or a spit test," he said. "We're still deciding which one is the best way to collect the sample.'

This test is still in development, but its engineers have high hopes for it to be on your local grocery store shelves by the end of the year.

"Hopefully, we'll start working more closely with the regulatory authorities and start to bring this project forward," he said.

They've even partnered with a Wisconsin-based lab, to help supply necessary testing equipment.

It's a simple test, aimed at giving you the answers you need to get by safely during the pandemic.