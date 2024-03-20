Community Table MKE; unique dining experience

Bringing people together over food – that's the idea behind the Community Table MKE.

Jacob and Becca Timms joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about this unique dining experience that not only gives you a chance to meet new people but also supports local business.

About Community Table MKE

"Jake Timms is a Medical Lab Scientist and Personal Chef with a huge passion for food. For 5 years, he worked as a chef at a 4 Diamond Hotel in Illinois learning from a few of the best chefs in the area. After moving to Milwaukee, Jake was eager to get back into the food business. The idea for The Community Table MKE hit when Covid started. Jake was trying to think outside the box for how to get into the food scene in Milwaukee and came up with the concept of hosting multi-course dinners at beautiful AirBnB’s around the city. Jake's wife, Becca, knew they had something special and pushed him to get it started. Using local ingredients, Jake comes up with creative dishes that change each month, ranging from beef wellington to smoked trout deviled eggs, to wild mushroom risotto and many other dishes in between. The Community Table MKE hosts two ticketed dinner events each month with 8-12 people. This allows each guest to connect with one another in an intimate setting while indulging in the delicious food served right from the chef’s hands. While Chef Jake prepares the food, Becca welcomes the guests as they arrive, provides a tour of the unique space, and is the hostess throughout the experience. Jake and Becca bring you an exclusive night you will brag about to others, so if you are looking for a unique dining experience around the Milwaukee area, check us out! After a year of dinners The Community Table MKE has featured multiple local businesses such as Mushroom Mike, Bunzels, Becher Meats, Certified Public Bakers, Great Lakes Distillery, Rays Wine & Spirits, J Henry & Sons Bourbon and more! Tickets can be found in the event section! If interested in a private event, please email us!"