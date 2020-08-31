Community service officer who's the brother of an MPD officer gunned down in 'neighbor dispute'

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 1 identified the community service officer fatally shot during a "neighbor dispute" near 22nd and Layton Monday night as Naeem Sarosh, 35. FOX6 News learned Tuesday Sarosh has a brother who serves as a police officer with MPD.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m., and police said a 65-year-old man was arrested shortly thereafter.



Sarosh was a four-year veteran with MPD, assigned to District 2.

"He will be greatly missed by the members of this organization and by the members of our community. Acting Chief Michael Brunson and the entire Milwaukee Police Department send condolences and prayers to the Sarosh family as they grieve their loss," MPD said in a statement.

Community service officers are civilians -- not sworn police officers -- hired specifically for non-emergencies. They are not armed. Police said Sarosh was not on duty at the time of his death. His family had no comment on Tuesday.

"Me and his co-workers are going to really miss him," said MPD Captain David Salazar with District 2, who added that he's grateful for he role Sarosh played, calling him a "funny guy" who was "liked by everybody."

At the scene Monday night, Acting Chief Brunson called this "a tragic day for the Milwaukee Police Department and for this city."

MPD employee fatally shot in 'neighbor dispute' near 22nd and Layton

Additionally, during Monday night's news conference at the scene, Brunson noted an "unacceptable" level of gun violence in Milwaukee, with four people killed over the weekend, and said, "We mourn for all those victims in our city."

The fatal shooting of Sarosh will be investigated by MPD's Homicide Division.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued the following statement on this matter:

“Last night, one of our Milwaukee Police Department Community Service Officers was fatally shot. While the circumstances of the situation haven’t been fully determined, these types of senseless acts of violence should disturb us all. The suspect has been taken into custody and the incident will be investigated by the police department’s Homicide Division.

“The officer was just 35-years-old. He served the police department for four years in his role, and was a well-respected employee.

“I am grateful for his years of service to our community, and send my sincere condolences to his friends, family and all who knew him."