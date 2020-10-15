Community organizations create 'Milwaukee Police Appreciation Day'

A group of community organizations deemed Thursday, Oct. 15 "Milwaukee Police Appreciation Day." They are hoping it becomes an annual event.

For Lynne Hines-Levy, a bag of chips was her way to say thank you.

"They need to know we do appreciate them. We do appreciate the help that we get from them," Lynne Hines-Levy, pastor Summerfield United Methodist Church.

She took the snacks to the Milwaukee Police Department's District One station, near where her church is located, as part of a movement to make Oct. 15 Milwaukee Police Appreciation Day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

"We just wanted as a community, as a whole, to say thank you for doing what you’re doing because you are appreciated. You guys are appreciated," said Tracey Dent, Milwaukee Coalition Against Hate.

Dent led the effort, partnering with a number of organizations and businesses to bring food to each police district in the city on Thursday.

Milwaukee Police Association President Dale Bormann said the thanks yous were particularly important in 2020.

"When an officer is going in there day in and day out, going from assignment to assignment, dealing with the things that they deal with, and also have to work the lines of protesting and have rocks and bottles and things like that thrown at them, a simple thank you to them means a lot," said Bormann.

The snacks served as a small gesture meant to start bridging the gap between the community and police.

"It’s very extremely heartwarming knowing that individuals will take the time to think about us in our profession that we’re going through right now," said Shunta Boston-Smith, Milwaukee Police Department inspector.

The organizations say anyone can get involved by sending treats or even just a thank you card to their police district.