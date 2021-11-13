Expand / Collapse search

Comic Con returns to State Fair Park

By
Published 
Updated 11:19AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Mighty-Con returns to State Fair Park

Mighty-Con returns to State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Milwaukee Comic Con is back and even bigger! In the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Expo Hall C, expect more vendors, more artists, more creators, and more special guests.

Kids get in free and everyone receives a free comic at the door!

Comic-Con returns to Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Comic Con is back and has grown even bigger!

Comic-Con at the State Fair Products Pavilion

Comic-Con is back at State Fair Park this weekend.

Mighty-Con at State Fair Park

Mighty-Con returns to State Fair Park this weekend.