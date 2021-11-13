Comic Con returns to State Fair Park

Mighty-Con returns to State Fair Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Milwaukee Comic Con is back and even bigger! In the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Expo Hall C, expect more vendors, more artists, more creators, and more special guests.
Kids get in free and everyone receives a free comic at the door!
