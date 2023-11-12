Expand / Collapse search

Comedian Modi celebrates laughter, unity

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Comedian Modi Interview with FOX6 WakeUp

Modi brings his comedy with some Jewish flare. He's performing at the Milwaukee Improv Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.

MILWAUKEE - His name is Modi, and he has been voted one of the top 10 comedians in New York City by the Hollywood Reporter.

Modi is co-founder of the ‘Chosen Comedy Festival’, which celebrates Jewish humor. On Sunday, Nov. 12, he joined FOX6 WakeUp to share his comedic experiences and how his shows are helping Israeli organizations.

You can watch Modi's stand-up show Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Milwaukee Improv.