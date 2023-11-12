Comedian Modi celebrates laughter, unity

His name is Modi, and he has been voted one of the top 10 comedians in New York City by the Hollywood Reporter.

Modi is co-founder of the ‘Chosen Comedy Festival’, which celebrates Jewish humor. On Sunday, Nov. 12, he joined FOX6 WakeUp to share his comedic experiences and how his shows are helping Israeli organizations.

You can watch Modi's stand-up show Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Milwaukee Improv.