Comedian Eric Andre claims racial profiling at Atlanta airport

Comedian Eric Andre says he was the victim of racial profiling while flying out of Atlanta's airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The 38-year-old actor and stand-up comic said he was singled out of passengers boarding a flight for a random drug search by two plainclothes officers. He said he declined his consent to be searched.

His initial tweet reads:

"@Atlanta_Police "I was just racially profiled by two plain clothes Atlanta PD police in @Delta terminal T3 at the Atlanta airport. They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a "random" search and asked they could search me for drugs. I told them no. Be careful."

Andre added that he was the only "person of color" in line at the time and asked if anyone knew the names of the officers.

The officers let him go, he said, but that he still wanted the incident reported, even tweeting Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms:

"They let me go. I’m on the plane in the air. I’m fine now but I want this reported. Please any Atlanta lawyer reach out to me. @KeishaBottoms #racialprofiling #jimcrowgeorgia terminal T3 Atlanta airport."

Andre later wrote that he had heard it might have been a DEA agent, something Mayor Bottoms seemed to confirm:

"Sorry to hear about your experience. It’s my understanding that this was not APD, but another one of the many agencies working in the airport. We are working to confirm."

The Atlanta Police Department said it was aware of the social media posts, but it was not involved explaining in a statement that reads in part:

"The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is somewhat unique in that multiple law enforcement agencies operate there. It appears this incident involved members of another agency. Additionally, members of APD’s Airport Drug Interdiction Unit do not randomly approach travelers and ask to search them. Searches are conducted based on some type of evidence or indication of criminal activity."

Inquiries into the Drug Enforcement Agency in Atlanta were not immediately returned.

Andre tweet both the DEA and Vice President Kamala Harris trying to get some answers.

Hours later, the Clayton County Police Department released a statement that claims it was their officer who encountered Andre.

The statement reads:

"On April 21, 2021, the Clayton County Police Department made a consensual encounter with a male traveler, later identified as Eric Andre, as he was preparing to fly to California from the Atlanta Airport. Mr. Andre chose to speak with investigators during the initial encounter. During the encounter, Mr. Andre voluntarily provided the investigators information as to his travel plans. Mr. Andre also voluntarily consented to a search of his luggage but the investigators chose not to do so. Investigators identified that there was no reason to continue a conversation and therefore terminated the encounter. Mr. Andre boarded the plane without being detained and continued on his travels. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Atlanta Police Department did not assist in this consensual encounter."

Andre disputes the Clayton County Police Department's version of things.

In a tweet responding to a FOX 5 Atlanta request for comment on the police department's statement, Andre wrote:

"I did NOT volunteer to a search and I did not volunteer to talk. You guys flashed your badge and detained me with no probable cause except for racism. This is JIM CROW RACISM @ClaytonCountyPD I DID NOT VOLUNTEER TO A SEARCH. YOU ARE HARASSING ME. THIS IS RACISM! @KeishaBottoms"

_____

