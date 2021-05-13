Combining the sweet taste of summer with a great steak on the grill. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for citrus-rubbed beef top sirloin and fruit kabobs.

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Center Cut, Boneless (about 1 pound)

1 medium orange

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

4 cups cubed mango, watermelon, peaches and/or plums

Garnish

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Grate peel and squeeze 2 tablespoons of juice from orange; reserve juice. Combine orange peel, cilantro, paprika and ground red pepper, if desired, in a small bowl. Cut beef steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Place beef and 2-1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture in a food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Place remaining cilantro mixture and fruit in a separate food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bags securely. Marinate beef and fruit in the refrigerator for 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Soak eight 9-inch bamboo skewers in water for 10 minutes; drain. Thread beef evenly onto four skewers leaving a small space between pieces. Thread fruit onto the remaining four separate skewers.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) for medium-rare (145?°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill fruit kabobs 5 to 7 minutes or until softened and beginning to brown, turning once.

Drizzle reserved orange juice over fruit kabobs. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.