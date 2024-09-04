Columbus, WI man arrested; OWI 5th offense in Jefferson County

article

The Brief A Columbus, WI man was arrested for OWI 5th offense. The arrest came after a police chase that led to a crash just west of Highway 89. The Columbus man was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.



A 36-year-old Columbus, Wisconsin man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Jefferson County for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper attempted to stop the man for speeding on westbound I-94 near County Highway N. The vehicle failed to stop – and a police chase was initiated.

A news release says while being pursued, the Columbus man lost control of his vehicle and crashed just west of Highway 89. The driver then attempted to flee on foot resulting in a short foot pursuit – where he was then tased by a trooper after failing to comply with verbal commands and resisting arrest.

The driver was given medical attention and transported by Lake Mills Fire Department.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by: Lake Mills Police and Fire Departments, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and State Patrol Deforest Post.