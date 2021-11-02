Colors & Chords helps raise money for Island of Brilliance

This weekend art and community come together for a good cause. The 7th annual Colors and Chords event helps raise money for Island of Brilliance – an organization helping children on the autism spectrum. Jess Shafe, director of special education for Island of Brilliance, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom, Islands of Brilliance will host Colors & Chords, its highly artistic, high-energy annual fundraiser that celebrates the autistic community's talents. Based in Milwaukee, Islands of Brilliance provides unique learning and social engagement opportunities for neurodiverse students through programming that is rooted in an art, design and STEM-based curriculum.

Each year at Colors & Chords, Islands of Brilliance pairs a local band with local artists who create pieces that visually depict the playlist. This year, 20 students from Islands of Brilliance developed artwork to accompany the songs.