Colonial Pipeline attack: Fuel transport limits waived for some states as shutdown drags on

The Biden Administration greenlighted some states to use highways to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its sixth day Wednesday.



The Department of Transportation announced last night that they are allowing overweight transport in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.



Government officials are acting swiftly to waive safety and environmental rules to speed the delivery of fuel by truck, ship or rail to motorists and airports, even as they sought to assure the public that there was no cause for alarm.



But now, more than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission tweeted a reminder not to fill plastic bags with gasoline.

"We know this sounds simple, but when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly. They take risks that can have deadly consequences. If you know someone who is thinking about bringing a container not meant for fuel to get gas, please let them know it’s dangerous," the agency wrote.



Though experts maintain unnecessarily buying gas amid the pipeline outage will make the situation worse.



"If you don't IMMEDIATELY need gas, our experts recommend you don't fill up. A surge in demand only makes the situation worse," GasBuddy wrote on Twitter.



GasBuddy turned on its fuel availability tracker for drivers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.



The Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them.



A large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.



Motorists may still feel a crunch because it takes a few days to ramp up operations, but she said there is no reason to hoard gasoline.



"We know that we have gasoline; we just have to get it to the right places," she said.

Meanwhile, there were scattered reports of higher gasoline prices, but prices were rising even before the pipeline incident heading into the busy summer driving season. Nevertheless, Granholm warned gas station owners, "We will have no tolerance for price gouging."

At the state level, the governors of Florida, Virginia and North Carolina each declared a state of emergency this week to help ensure a sufficient supply of fuel. They noted their states’ heavy reliance on the pipeline.



To ease brief shortages, the White House is also considering temporarily waiving a law that says ships delivering products between U.S. ports must be built and manned by Americans.



The Transportation Department also is relaxing some workforce requirements and enlisting railroads to deliver fuel inland. And the Environmental Protection Agency lifted some fuel quality requirements on an emergency basis.



"We’re looking at every option we have across the federal government and all of the federal agencies," Granholm said.



The Colonial Pipeline carries jet fuel as well. American Airlines rerouted two long-haul flights from Charlotte, North Carolina, because of possible shortages. Passengers flying to Honolulu will have to change planes in Dallas, and those heading to London will stop in Boston to refuel.



Southwest and United flights carried extra fuel on flights to Nashville, Tennessee, Baltimore and some other airports in case jet fuel was unavailable at those airports. Normally airlines load only enough fuel for a single flight, because topping off adds to the plane’s weight and hurts mileage. Most planes can carry enough fuel for a round trip, but the extra fuel burn costs money.



