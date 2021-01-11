College coach among those offering wheelchair ramp for paralyzed man

Jocqese Carter is set to leave the hospital on Jan. 17. Less than 24 hours after FOX6 News shared his story, offers to donate the critical wheelchair ramp came pouring in from generous viewers. Even a college basketball coach in town for a game wanted to know how he could help.

Carter's story has triggered a massive amount of generosity from strangers.

Jocqese Carter

"I’m just very overwhelmed right now, to be honest with you," said Louvenger Phillips, Carter's mother. "I’m at a loss for words."

The shooting happened near 37th Street and Sarnow Street on Oct. 24. Jocqese Carter, 21, was shot 11 times, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Now a quadriplegic, Carter has been in the hospital since. His mother says he'll soon be released, and she wants him home. For that to happen, he needs a wheelchair ramp.

His mother started a GoFundMe.com and shared her son's story with FOX6.

Louvenger Phillips ​

"As soon as I did the interview with you guys, it was like, 'Ding, ding ding,'" said Phillips. "It just kept ringing."

More than $6,000 has been raised, and multiple people reached out, offering their services, even the head coach of Providence College men's basketball offered support.

Ed Cooley

"Philanthropy and generosity is a way to impact somebody else’s life," said Coach Ed Cooley. "I think it’s a way to get someone else to smile."

Coach Cooley, in town for a game against Marquette University, said his background motivates him to help those in need.

"I think anybody in a situation to give help should offer help to the best their ability," he said.

Jocqese Carter

Phillips said she's beyond grateful, letting her son know he can come home -- a place that just might offer some of the best medicine.

"He’s ready to come home and we miss him," said Phillips. "It’s been almost three months. It’s about time for him to come home."

Carter's mother said any extra money raised will go to services to benefit her son. As of Monday, Jan. 11, she was still working on when and how that ramp will be installed at her home.