College Avenue park-and-ride closing, housing concerns remain

The Brief On Monday, Oct. 28, authorities will start closing down the College Avenue park-and-ride lot, citing safety reasons. People living at the park-and-ride lot will have to leave. Homeless outreach advocates say there is "absolutely nowhere" for the people who live there to go.



On Monday morning, Oct. 28, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is getting ready to close another park-and-ride, this time on the south side of Milwaukee.

Concrete barriers will go up at the College Avenue Park and Ride.

People who have been living here in tents and campers will be required to leave.

It comes a week after the Holt Avenue park and ride closed.

Over the past year, the lots have doubled as a temporary home for those without one, such as Ric.

Ric is a veteran, living at the park-and-ride lot with his dog after bouncing between hotels.

Now, the state will give him and the others who live here up to 48 hours to leave.

"Where are people supposed to go? You’re going to criminalize being homeless?" asked Ric. "Is that how you plan on providing housing? By arresting people?"

City leaders report a 42% spike in emergency calls to the park-and-ride lots compared to the same time in 2023.

In the meantime, Milwaukee County says it's working to find shelter for those who have nowhere to go.

Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach joined FOX6 WakeUp on Monday, Oct. 28 to discuss the ongoing evictions and ongoing challenges for those who use the lots for temporary housing.

For information on the Street Angels organization and the resources and services it provides, click here.