Colgate 13 to sing national anthem at Packers-Bears game Sunday

No NFL game begins without the national anthem, and this Sunday, Jan. 7, Colgate 13 will sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field.

Touted as Colgate University's "ambassadors of good will," the a cappella group travels around the country bringing a unique blend of song and humor wherever they go.

The group joined the FOX6 WakeUp team in studio to talk about their work, and of course, give a musical performance.