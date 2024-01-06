Expand / Collapse search

Colgate 13 to sing national anthem at Packers-Bears game Sunday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Colgate Thirteen sings a cappella

Colgate Thirteen joined the FOX6 WakeUp team in studio to talk about their a cappella work and upcoming performance of the national anthem at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 7. They also performed live on the show.

MILWAUKEE - No NFL game begins without the national anthem, and this Sunday, Jan. 7, Colgate 13 will sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field.

Touted as Colgate University's "ambassadors of good will," the a cappella group travels around the country bringing a unique blend of song and humor wherever they go.

The group joined the FOX6 WakeUp team in studio to talk about their work, and of course, give a musical performance.

