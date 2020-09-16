Colectivo to offer voter registration assistance at all cafes

article

Colectivo will be offering assistance with voter registration ahead of and help staff voting sites for the Nov. 3 presidential election, part of a collaboration with the NAACP.

On its website, Colectivo said workers have been trained to serve as voter advocates and will begin offering registration assistance starting Sept. 19 at all cafes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Voter advocates will be available on Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.

Colectivo will be working with the Milwaukee Election Commission to provide staffing assistance at five polling places on Nov. 3. Workers in Madison and Chicago will also serve at polls in those communities.

For more voter information, visit www.myvote.wi.gov‍ or, if you are looking for voter ID help, visit www.voteriders.org.