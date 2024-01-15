Cold-weather deaths; medical examiner identifies 3 from weekend
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating three probable hypothermia deaths from the weekend – all involving homeless individuals.
On Friday, Jan. 12 around 1:40 p.m., a 64-year-old man was pronounced deceased under a bridge near the Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee.
On Saturday around 1:25 p.m., a 69-year-old man was pronounced deceased near 35th and Hadley in Milwaukee after being found in a vehicle he had been using as shelter.
On Sunday, officials say a 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased near Sherman and Mill Road in Milwaukee after being found on a heating mechanism near the railroad tracks.
The medical examiner says autopsies are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Hypothermia deaths in recent years (from medical examiner)
- 2020: 12 deaths
- 2021: 11 deaths
- 2022: 10 deaths
- 2023: 9 deaths
Unsheltered residents are encouraged to call 211 for information on the closest warming center that is open to them, as well as help accessing a shelter through a coordinated intake process.
Warming shelter locations
- Milwaukee County’s Hillview, 1615 S. 22nd Street
- Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 2432 N. Teutonia Avenue
- Guest House Milwaukee, 1216 N. 13th Street
- St. Ben’s, 930 W. State Street (if temperature is 25°F that evening)
- Repairer’s of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet Street
- Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th Street
Meanwhile, if members of the community see somebody they feel concerned about, they can contact street outreach teams at outreach@milwaukeecountywi.gov. Outreach is also proactively conducted Monday through Friday -- both during the day and overnight hours.