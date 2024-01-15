Cold-weather deaths; medical examiner identifies 3 from weekend

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating three probable hypothermia deaths from the weekend – all involving homeless individuals.

On Friday, Jan. 12 around 1:40 p.m., a 64-year-old man was pronounced deceased under a bridge near the Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee.

On Saturday around 1:25 p.m., a 69-year-old man was pronounced deceased near 35th and Hadley in Milwaukee after being found in a vehicle he had been using as shelter.

On Sunday, officials say a 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased near Sherman and Mill Road in Milwaukee after being found on a heating mechanism near the railroad tracks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The medical examiner says autopsies are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Hypothermia deaths in recent years (from medical examiner)

2020: 12 deaths

2021: 11 deaths

2022: 10 deaths

2023: 9 deaths

Unsheltered residents are encouraged to call 211 for information on the closest warming center that is open to them, as well as help accessing a shelter through a coordinated intake process.

Warming shelter locations

Meanwhile, if members of the community see somebody they feel concerned about, they can contact street outreach teams at outreach@milwaukeecountywi.gov. Outreach is also proactively conducted Monday through Friday -- both during the day and overnight hours.