Colcannon potatoes are a perfect dish for St. Patrick’s Day

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish perfect for St. Patrick's Day.

Colcannon Potatoes

Ingredients:

6 medium to large-sized potatoes, peeled and cut into about 2-inch chunks

Half head of green cabbage, shredded

6 tablespoons butter, divided plus more to top the potatoes

Salt and pepper

8 to 10 scallions, chopped

1/3 to 1 cup warm heavy cream or half and half

Directions:

Put the potato chunks in a large pan. Cover with water and add 1 teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender.

Advertisement

Meanwhile melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large frying pan and sauté the cabbage for about 3 minutes, keeping it on the move until it’s tender and slightly golden at the edges. Season it with a little salt.

Then add the scallions and continue to cook for another minute or so.

Next drain the potatoes, return them to the pan. Add the remaining butter and 1/3 cup cream.

Mash the potatoes until light fluffy, adding more cream if needed. Season them with salt and pepper.

Then finally stir in the cabbage. I like to serve in bowls. Make a well in the potatoes and put some extra butter in the well.