Colcannon potatoes are a perfect dish for St. Patrick's Day
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dish perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
Colcannon Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 6 medium to large-sized potatoes, peeled and cut into about 2-inch chunks
- Half head of green cabbage, shredded
- 6 tablespoons butter, divided plus more to top the potatoes
- Salt and pepper
- 8 to 10 scallions, chopped
- 1/3 to 1 cup warm heavy cream or half and half
Directions:
Put the potato chunks in a large pan. Cover with water and add 1 teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender.
Meanwhile melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large frying pan and sauté the cabbage for about 3 minutes, keeping it on the move until it’s tender and slightly golden at the edges. Season it with a little salt.
Then add the scallions and continue to cook for another minute or so.
Next drain the potatoes, return them to the pan. Add the remaining butter and 1/3 cup cream.
Mash the potatoes until light fluffy, adding more cream if needed. Season them with salt and pepper.
Then finally stir in the cabbage. I like to serve in bowls. Make a well in the potatoes and put some extra butter in the well.