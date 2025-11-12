Coats for Kids: Steinhafels in Menomonee Falls accepting donations

Help FOX6 spread the warmth by donating Coats for Kids from Monday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

Rob Haswell spent the morning at Steinhafels in Menomonee Falls, where they are accepting your donations of new and gently-loved coats.

What to donate

What we know:

We need ALL sizes of coats – children’s sizes for the younger kids, and adult sizes for the teens and older children.

We accept new and gently loved winter coats. All gently loved coats should be in good, wearable condition with working zippers and all their buttons.

Sweatshirts, hoodies and spring jackets should not be included with your donation. We’re only collecting good, warm, winter coats that will stand up to everything Wisconsin winters can dish out.

Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITUAbsorbTech and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.