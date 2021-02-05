Coast Guard offloads $97 million worth of cocaine in South Florida

article

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $97 million worth of cocaine in South Florida on Thursday.

The Coast Guard seized the contraband from drug runners in the Pacific Ocean.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell brought the drugs to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

Officials said they seized approximately 7,250 pounds of cocaine in their operation to disrupt transnational crime organizations.

