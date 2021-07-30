Closures begin at I-41 and Appleton, Zoo Interchange lanes reopening
While some traffic lanes are opening – some are shutting down for construction. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with all you need to know before hitting the road.
Hampton Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 South closed on 7/26 and remains closed through late 2023
Closures began at I-41 and Appleton Avenue Thursday morning 7/29 for approximately one month.
- Appleton Avenue, at I-41
- Appleton Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 North
- I-41 South exit ramp to Appleton Avenue
- Appleton Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 South
- Detour: I-41 to Silver Spring Drive or Good Hope Road
Zoo Interchange Lane Re-Openings, Watertown Plank Road to Capitol Drive
- I-41 North is scheduled to reopen to three lanes on Tuesday, 8/3
- Watertown Plank Road entrance ramps to I-41 North are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, 8/3
- I-41 South is scheduled to reopen to three lanes in mid-August