Classes resume for largest school district in Wisconsin, MPS begins virtual learning Tuesday

Classes resume Tuesday, Sept. 1 for the biggest school district in Wisconsin. Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is starting the school year off virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although students will be distant learning, that hasn't stopped school officials and staff from starting off the year with some fanfare. Welcome signs can be seen outside Siefert Elementary School -- superintendent Keith Posley along with other educators will gather at the school to kick off the 2020-21 school year.

On Monday, educators, parents, and students took part in "Connection Day." They tested devices and internet connections -- logging into their virtual classrooms and practicing accessing school work.

Roughly 78,000 students on Tuesday will be taking to their at-home learning spaces and beginning this semester.

Tech support needed?

MPS students or parents can call 414-438-3400 or email tsc@milwaukee.k12.wi.us with your phone number, school name, student name, ID number, and description of the problem. For even more information, visit mymps.org.